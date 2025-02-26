Daner Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Daner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 95,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,116,000. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 5.2% of Daner Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LGL Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 31,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 78.0% in the fourth quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 3,749 shares during the period. Tull Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Tull Financial Group Inc. now owns 329,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,176,000 after buying an additional 13,475 shares during the last quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,101,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,115,515,000 after acquiring an additional 2,608,901 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $76.24 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.15. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The company has a market capitalization of $128.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 0.89.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.