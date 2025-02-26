Daner Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC)

Daner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 66,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,798,000. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF makes up 1.3% of Daner Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Elser Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,298,000. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 186.5% during the third quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 2,882,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,126,000 after buying an additional 1,876,529 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 115.9% in the third quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 2,644,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419,377 shares during the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC grew its position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 49.3% during the 4th quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 2,802,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,429,000 after acquiring an additional 925,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,687,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,484,000 after acquiring an additional 766,766 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Up 8.1 %

Shares of DFIC opened at $27.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.94.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

