Daner Wealth Management LLC Invests $614,000 in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Daner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,000. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF accounts for about 0.5% of Daner Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1,229.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Palouse Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock opened at $89.11 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.82. The company has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.08. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a one year low of $82.82 and a one year high of $100.01.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

