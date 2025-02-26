Daner Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Daner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 507,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,233,000. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for about 13.4% of Daner Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Daner Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $257,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,528,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,396,000 after acquiring an additional 36,331 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $3,541,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 69,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,398,000 after acquiring an additional 20,583 shares during the period. Finally, Austin Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $4,094,000.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFAC stock opened at $35.00 on Wednesday. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $29.99 and a 1 year high of $36.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.00.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

