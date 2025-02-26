Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Purchased by FFT Wealth Management LLC

FFT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 25.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,300 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DHR. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Danaher in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher by 63.3% in the 4th quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DHR opened at $210.65 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $225.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $246.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $150.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.83. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $196.80 and a 12 month high of $281.70.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14. Danaher had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 16.33%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Danaher’s payout ratio is 24.24%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Danaher from $285.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $250.00 target price on Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Danaher from $277.00 to $268.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Danaher from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.00.

In related news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.13, for a total transaction of $1,277,541.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,230 shares in the company, valued at $4,534,149.90. This trade represents a 21.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

