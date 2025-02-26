D. Scott Patterson Sells 1,000 Shares of FirstService Co. (TSE:FSV) Stock

FirstService Co. (TSE:FSV – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:FSV) Director D. Scott Patterson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$248.56, for a total value of C$248,556.00.

D. Scott Patterson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 18th, D. Scott Patterson sold 800 shares of FirstService stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$248.59, for a total value of C$198,868.96.

On Thursday, February 13th, D. Scott Patterson sold 4,000 shares of FirstService stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$249.92, for a total value of C$999,680.00.

FirstService Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of FirstService stock opened at C$253.14 on Wednesday. FirstService Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$193.77 and a fifty-two week high of C$278.19. The firm has a market cap of C$8.03 billion, a PE ratio of 74.07, a P/E/G ratio of 107.75 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$257.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$254.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.54.

About FirstService

FirstService Corp operates in two business divisions: FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. FirstService Residential has service contracts to manage thousands of residential communities, including high-, medium-, and low-rise condominiums and co-operatives, and generates most of the company’s revenue.

