Cybersecurity Stocks To Follow Now – February 26th

Alphabet, CrowdStrike, Dell Technologies, Palo Alto Networks, Fortinet, BlackBerry, and Emerson Electric are the seven Cybersecurity stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Cybersecurity stocks are shares in companies that specialize in protecting computer systems, networks, and digital data from cyber threats and breaches. These stocks represent firms offering a range of security solutions, from antivirus software and firewalls to advanced threat intelligence and risk management services, catering to an increasingly digitalized global economy. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Cybersecurity stocks within the last several days.

Alphabet (GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $174.51. The stock had a trading volume of 13,131,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,521,045. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 trillion, a P/E ratio of 21.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $191.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Alphabet has a fifty-two week low of $130.66 and a fifty-two week high of $207.05.

CrowdStrike (CRWD)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD traded up $18.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $398.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,836,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,276,933. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. CrowdStrike has a one year low of $200.81 and a one year high of $455.59. The firm has a market cap of $98.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 781.35, a PEG ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $384.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $333.10.

Dell Technologies (DELL)

Dell Technologies Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

NYSE:DELL traded up $6.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $117.07. The stock had a trading volume of 4,241,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,106,257. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.90. Dell Technologies has a 12 month low of $86.93 and a 12 month high of $179.70.

Palo Alto Networks (PANW)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Shares of PANW stock traded up $2.87 on Wednesday, hitting $190.88. 1,133,888 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,149,407. The company has a 50 day moving average of $186.59 and a 200 day moving average of $184.08. The stock has a market cap of $126.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.14. Palo Alto Networks has a 12 month low of $132.50 and a 12 month high of $208.39.

Fortinet (FTNT)

Fortinet, Inc. provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

Shares of Fortinet stock traded up $1.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $109.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,513,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,598,629. The stock has a market cap of $83.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Fortinet has a 52 week low of $54.57 and a 52 week high of $114.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $100.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.22.

BlackBerry (BB)

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers CylanceENDPOINT, an integrated endpoint security solution; CylanceGUARD, a managed detection and response solution; CylanceEDGE, an AI-powered continuous authentication zero trust network access solution; CylanceINTELLIGENCE, a contextual cyber threat intelligence service; BlackBerry Dynamics offers a development platform and secure container for mobile applications; BlackBerry Workspaces a secure Enterprise File Sync and Share (EFSS) solution; BlackBerry Messenger (BBM) Enterprise, an enterprise-grade secure instant messaging solution for messaging, voice and video; BlackBerry SecuSUITE is a certified, multi-OS voice and text messaging solution; BlackBerry AtHoc, a secure networked critical event management solution; and BlackBerry unified endpoint management (UEM) solutions.

Shares of NYSE:BB traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.01. 25,217,001 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,962,273. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of -22.75 and a beta of 1.31. BlackBerry has a 52-week low of $2.01 and a 52-week high of $6.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.44 and a 200 day moving average of $3.15.

Emerson Electric (EMR)

Emerson Electric Co., a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

EMR stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $120.27. 849,738 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,789,636. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $124.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Emerson Electric has a 52-week low of $96.62 and a 52-week high of $134.85. The company has a market capitalization of $67.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.34.

