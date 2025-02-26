Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Trims Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 647 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MO. Financial Life Planners purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 420.0% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Altria Group stock opened at $55.99 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.82. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.25 and a 12 month high of $58.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.55, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.64.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.01. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 258.72% and a net margin of 46.90%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.29%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.29%.

MO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Altria Group from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Altria Group from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America raised Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Altria Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.29.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

