Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Sells 311 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 311 shares during the quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF were worth $766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EMXC. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,987,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,696,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,646,000 after buying an additional 405,660 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,401,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,771,000 after purchasing an additional 394,782 shares during the period. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,576,000. Finally, Icon Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 300,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,387,000 after purchasing an additional 63,821 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EMXC opened at $56.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.50. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.41 and a fifty-two week high of $63.25.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.9999 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (EMXC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets ex China index. The fund tracks a market-cap- weighted index of emerging-market firms, excluding China. The index covers 85% of the universe by market cap. EMXC was launched on Jul 18, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

