Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Has $387,000 Position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lowered its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 271 shares during the quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pring Turner Capital Group Inc. grew its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Pring Turner Capital Group Inc. now owns 14,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $238,000. Atlantic Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $358,000. Lansing Street Advisors grew its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 14,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after buying an additional 3,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $146,000.

Shares of NOBL stock opened at $103.51 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $101.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.72. The company has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.68. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.69 and a fifty-two week high of $67.97.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.5863 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

