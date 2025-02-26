Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Has $2.75 Million Position in RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. reduced its stake in shares of RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 136,997 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 951 shares during the quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. owned 1.34% of RGC Resources worth $2,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RGCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in RGC Resources by 267.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,695 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 10,697 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in RGC Resources by 257.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,941 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 7,879 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of RGC Resources by 4.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 196,205 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,429,000 after buying an additional 7,701 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of RGC Resources by 4.6% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 26,131 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fruth Investment Management increased its stake in shares of RGC Resources by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 13,800 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 35.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded RGC Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th.

RGC Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RGCO opened at $20.03 on Wednesday. RGC Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.38 and a twelve month high of $24.20. The firm has a market cap of $206.25 million, a PE ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.48 and a 200-day moving average of $20.72.

RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The energy company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. RGC Resources had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 13.73%. On average, equities research analysts predict that RGC Resources, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RGC Resources Company Profile

RGC Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services company. It sells and distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Roanoke, Virginia, and the surrounding localities. The company also provides various unregulated services. It operates approximately 1,179 miles of transmission and distribution pipeline; and a liquefied natural gas storage facility, as well as owns and operates six metering stations.

