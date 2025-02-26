Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Has $1.52 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. owned 0.05% of Vanguard Materials ETF worth $1,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 50.7% during the fourth quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF during the third quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000.

Vanguard Materials ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

VAW stock opened at $196.36 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $194.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 23.58 and a beta of 1.12. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 1-year low of $185.00 and a 1-year high of $215.82.

Vanguard Materials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

