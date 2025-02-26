Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 22.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,669 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BND. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 752,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,102,000 after purchasing an additional 79,954 shares in the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Sofi Wealth LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Sofi Wealth LLC now owns 1,017,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,134,000 after purchasing an additional 99,626 shares in the last quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC now owns 86,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,225,000 after purchasing an additional 6,674 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ BND opened at $73.33 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.27. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $70.37 and a twelve month high of $75.67.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2348 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

