Cue Energy Resources Limited (ASX:CUE) Announces $0.01 Interim Dividend

Cue Energy Resources Limited (ASX:CUE – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 26th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Tuesday, March 25th. This represents a yield of 8.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th.
Cue Energy Resources Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 4.25. The stock has a market cap of $83.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.42.
