Cue Energy Resources Limited (ASX:CUE) Announces $0.01 Interim Dividend

Cue Energy Resources Limited (ASX:CUE – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 26th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Tuesday, March 25th. This represents a yield of 8.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th.

Cue Energy Resources Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 4.25. The stock has a market cap of $83.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.42.

About Cue Energy Resources

Cue Energy Resources Limited, an oil and gas production and exploration company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum products. It has petroleum assets in Australia, New Zealand, and Indonesia. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

