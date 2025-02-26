CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Acquired by Sabal Trust CO

Sabal Trust CO increased its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 91.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,513 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,968 shares during the quarter. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CSX. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in CSX by 2.5% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in CSX by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 23,990 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in CSX by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 35,401 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp boosted its position in shares of CSX by 0.6% in the third quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 55,534 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of CSX by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 13,036 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Barclays cut their target price on CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CSX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.16.

CSX Stock Performance

NASDAQ CSX opened at $32.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.74. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $31.43 and a 1 year high of $38.70.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.02). CSX had a net margin of 23.95% and a return on equity of 28.15%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

CSX Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. CSX’s payout ratio is 29.05%.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

