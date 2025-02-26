Croda International (LON:CRDA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Croda International (LON:CRDA – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 142.60 ($1.81) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Croda International had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 6.96%.

Shares of LON CRDA opened at GBX 3,239 ($41.05) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.90. The firm has a market cap of £4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.74. Croda International has a 1-year low of GBX 3,025.90 ($38.35) and a 1-year high of GBX 5,124 ($64.94). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3,270.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 3,620.14.

In related news, insider Danuta Gray acquired 575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 3,486 ($44.18) per share, for a total transaction of £20,044.50 ($25,404.94). Also, insider Ian Bull bought 400 shares of Croda International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 3,240 ($41.06) per share, with a total value of £12,960 ($16,425.86). Insiders have acquired a total of 985 shares of company stock valued at $3,332,280 over the last three months. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Founded in 1925 with the aim of turning bio-based raw materials into innovative ingredients, Croda International is a speciality chemicals company focused on consumer care and life sciences markets. The company is focused on creating, making and selling innovative ingredients that deliver real benefits to a diverse range of customers and employs more than 6,000 people around the world.

