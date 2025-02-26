CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) is ARK Investment Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) by 19.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,973,064 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,474,439 shares during the period. CRISPR Therapeutics comprises approximately 2.9% of ARK Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. ARK Investment Management LLC owned about 10.51% of CRISPR Therapeutics worth $353,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $1,825,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 21.5% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 4.9% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 11,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. SFE Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 8.0% during the third quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 6,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 64.2% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 6,405 shares during the period. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 18,360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total transaction of $1,013,472.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 171,613 shares in the company, valued at $9,473,037.60. This represents a 9.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CRSP opened at $44.51 on Wednesday. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a fifty-two week low of $36.52 and a fifty-two week high of $90.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.19 and a beta of 1.67.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.71. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 981.54% and a negative return on equity of 18.46%. On average, analysts forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CRSP shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $89.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $98.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $66.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.40.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CRSP

About CRISPR Therapeutics

(Free Report)

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.