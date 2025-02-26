Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Sells 2,200 Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC cut its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 14.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 90,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,422,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. FC Advisory LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 31,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC now owns 17,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ ISTB opened at $48.19 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 0.07. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $46.65 and a 52 week high of $48.75.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1632 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.