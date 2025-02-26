Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Sells 115 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC cut its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,572 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $676,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KKR. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 16.4% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,089 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after acquiring an additional 2,403 shares during the period. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the third quarter valued at about $238,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 7.7% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,678 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the third quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, PFG Investments LLC bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the third quarter valued at about $217,000. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KKR opened at $129.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.73. KKR & Co. Inc. has a one year low of $91.92 and a one year high of $170.40. The company has a market capitalization of $115.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.91, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.67.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.02%.

KKR has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $160.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Barclays decreased their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $185.00 to $181.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $153.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.43.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

