Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Purchases 61 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,026 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Waters were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WAT. Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Waters during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new stake in Waters during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Waters during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Waters by 235.7% during the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 94 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Waters during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WAT opened at $381.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.94. Waters Co. has a 52 week low of $279.24 and a 52 week high of $423.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.60, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $389.11 and its 200 day moving average is $366.82.

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.02 by $0.08. Waters had a return on equity of 46.31% and a net margin of 21.56%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Cowen raised their price target on Waters from $363.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Waters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Waters from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $430.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. Scotiabank raised Waters from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $430.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Waters from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waters has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $390.40.

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

