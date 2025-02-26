Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Increases Stock Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,589 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ANSS. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in ANSYS by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,275 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in ANSYS by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,651 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in ANSYS by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,367 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in ANSYS by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,499 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summerhill Capital Management lnc. lifted its stake in ANSYS by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Summerhill Capital Management lnc. now owns 6,139 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 92.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ANSYS alerts:

Insider Transactions at ANSYS

In other news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.62, for a total value of $67,324.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,154,606.60. This trade represents a 5.51 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS Price Performance

Shares of ANSYS stock opened at $330.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $28.96 billion, a PE ratio of 50.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.12. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $289.82 and a 12-month high of $363.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $342.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $333.49.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The software maker reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $882.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $864.46 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 22.62%. As a group, equities analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 8.32 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of ANSYS from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st.

View Our Latest Analysis on ANSYS

ANSYS Profile

(Free Report)

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.