Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 343,615 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for 2.0% of Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $108,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wharton Business Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $229,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 39,284 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $12,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 6,243 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 3,809 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Visa Stock Performance
NYSE:V opened at $352.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $252.70 and a 12-month high of $357.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $330.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $303.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $653.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.97.
Visa Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 23.79%.
Insider Activity at Visa
In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.78, for a total transaction of $2,739,263.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 33,741 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.77, for a total value of $11,801,589.57. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,789,689.82. The trade was a 47.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 55,885 shares of company stock valued at $19,161,447. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
V has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $393.00 price objective (up previously from $374.00) on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Visa from $346.00 to $384.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays upped their price objective on Visa from $361.00 to $396.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Visa from $311.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Visa from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $353.96.
Visa Company Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
