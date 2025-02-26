Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 343,615 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for 2.0% of Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $108,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wharton Business Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $229,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 39,284 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $12,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 6,243 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 3,809 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa Stock Performance

NYSE:V opened at $352.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $252.70 and a 12-month high of $357.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $330.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $303.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $653.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.09. Visa had a return on equity of 54.79% and a net margin of 54.27%. Equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 23.79%.

Insider Activity at Visa

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.78, for a total transaction of $2,739,263.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 33,741 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.77, for a total value of $11,801,589.57. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,789,689.82. The trade was a 47.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 55,885 shares of company stock valued at $19,161,447. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

V has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $393.00 price objective (up previously from $374.00) on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Visa from $346.00 to $384.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays upped their price objective on Visa from $361.00 to $396.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Visa from $311.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Visa from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $353.96.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on V

Visa Company Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.