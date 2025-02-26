Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Has $456,000 Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 33.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,982 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 9,227 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc. increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 3,973 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howard Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on DD. StockNews.com upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.17.

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

DD opened at $81.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $34.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.01, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.75 and a 200 day moving average of $81.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.33. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.21 and a fifty-two week high of $90.06.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 7.12%. On average, research analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. This is a positive change from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.02%.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

Further Reading

