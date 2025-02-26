Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (CCAP) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 28th

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAPGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, February 25th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, March 14th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th.

Crescent Capital BDC has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.6% annually over the last three years. Crescent Capital BDC has a dividend payout ratio of 88.4% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCAP opened at $18.36 on Wednesday. Crescent Capital BDC has a 52-week low of $16.58 and a 52-week high of $20.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $680.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.89.

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAPGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $46.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.27 million. Crescent Capital BDC had a net margin of 37.32% and a return on equity of 11.90%. Analysts expect that Crescent Capital BDC will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on CCAP. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Crescent Capital BDC from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Crescent Capital BDC from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.20.

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is as a business development company private equity / buyouts and loan fund. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. The fund seeks to invest in United States.

