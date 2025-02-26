CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) Director Thomas Aiken Avery Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Free Report) Director Thomas Aiken Avery sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.05, for a total value of $199,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,919,864.45. The trade was a 6.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

CRA International Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of CRAI stock traded down $0.95 on Wednesday, hitting $194.59. The company had a trading volume of 62,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,012. CRA International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $114.00 and a twelve month high of $214.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $187.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $182.71.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $176.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.29 million. CRA International had a return on equity of 25.95% and a net margin of 6.79%. Equities research analysts expect that CRA International, Inc. will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

CRA International Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 4th. CRA International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.08%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CRAI shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of CRA International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of CRA International from $212.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRAI. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CRA International by 178.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 148,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,986,000 after acquiring an additional 95,050 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CRA International in the 4th quarter worth about $9,389,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in CRA International by 41.9% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 78,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,699,000 after purchasing an additional 23,078 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in CRA International by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 29,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,450,000 after purchasing an additional 10,455 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in shares of CRA International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $656,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

About CRA International

CRA International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services worldwide. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

