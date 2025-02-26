CPA Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

CPA Asset Management LLC decreased its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 412 shares during the period. CPA Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 131.2% in the third quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period.

Shares of JEPI stock opened at $59.24 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1-year low of $54.77 and a 1-year high of $60.88. The company has a market cap of $39.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.75 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.92.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

