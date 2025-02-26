CPA Asset Management LLC Acquires 15,653 Shares of American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF (BATS:FLV)

CPA Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF (BATS:FLV – Free Report) by 39.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,130 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,653 shares during the quarter. American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF accounts for about 1.7% of CPA Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. CPA Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.70% of American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF worth $3,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $696,000. Allen Capital Group LLC raised its position in American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 19,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. raised its position in American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 19,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunpointe LLC raised its position in American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 862.3% in the fourth quarter. Sunpointe LLC now owns 50,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,397,000 after purchasing an additional 45,606 shares during the last quarter.

American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF stock opened at $70.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $228.58 million, a P/E ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.03.

American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF Profile

The American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF (FLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed, non-transparent ETF that invests in a narrow selection of US large-cap value companies. The fund utilizes the Precidian non-transparent model.

