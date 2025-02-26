Cosmos 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $154.91 Million (ATOM)

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 26th. During the last week, Cosmos has traded 1.7% lower against the dollar. One Cosmos coin can now be bought for $4.54 or 0.00005198 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Cosmos has a total market capitalization of $1.78 billion and $154.91 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.05 or 0.00025222 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000226 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00003479 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.47 or 0.00007398 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00000750 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000469 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00001850 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000050 BTC.

ATOM uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 390,934,204 coins. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

