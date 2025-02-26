Cormark Has Bullish Forecast for TSE:RY FY2026 Earnings

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Free Report) (NYSE:RY) – Research analysts at Cormark boosted their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Friday, February 21st. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $14.05 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $13.87. The consensus estimate for Royal Bank of Canada’s current full-year earnings is $12.35 per share.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$188.00 to C$191.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$195.00 to C$193.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Barclays raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$181.00 to C$188.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$200.00 to C$192.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$180.50.

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Performance

TSE:RY opened at C$170.69 on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada has a one year low of C$130.44 and a one year high of C$180.45. The stock has a market cap of C$241.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$172.64 and a 200 day moving average price of C$169.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at Royal Bank of Canada

In related news, Senior Officer Douglas Antony Guzman sold 1,538 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$177.09, for a total value of C$272,363.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,427.24. The trade was a 98.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. Also, Senior Officer Graeme Ashley Hepworth sold 308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$175.12, for a total transaction of C$53,938.25. Insiders have sold a total of 22,150 shares of company stock valued at $3,882,024 over the last quarter.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 27th. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.49%.

About Royal Bank of Canada

(Get Free Report)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.