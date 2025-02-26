Cormark Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for MFC

Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) – Stock analysts at Cormark increased their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Manulife Financial in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 20th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.93 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.85. The consensus estimate for Manulife Financial’s current full-year earnings is $2.87 per share.

MFC has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Manulife Financial from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Manulife Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

Manulife Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Manulife Financial stock opened at $30.74 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.30 and a 200 day moving average of $29.91. The company has a market capitalization of $52.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.09. Manulife Financial has a fifty-two week low of $22.61 and a fifty-two week high of $33.07.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $9.31 billion during the quarter. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 15.98%.

Manulife Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be issued a $0.3094 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. This is a boost from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is 58.45%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Manulife Financial

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MFC. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in Manulife Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Manulife Financial in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in Manulife Financial during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in Manulife Financial during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new position in Manulife Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 52.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

