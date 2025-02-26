Coq Inu (COQ) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $50.89 Million

Coq Inu (COQ) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 26th. Over the last seven days, Coq Inu has traded 33.3% lower against the dollar. One Coq Inu token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Coq Inu has a total market cap of $50.89 million and approximately $2.34 million worth of Coq Inu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Coq Inu Token Profile

Coq Inu’s total supply is 69,420,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Coq Inu is www.coqinu.com. Coq Inu’s official Twitter account is @coqinuavax.

Buying and Selling Coq Inu

According to CryptoCompare, “Coq Inu (COQ) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Avalanche C-Chain platform. Coq Inu has a current supply of 69,420,000,000,000. The last known price of Coq Inu is 0.00000078 USD and is up 1.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 136 active market(s) with $3,133,610.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.coqinu.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coq Inu directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coq Inu should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Coq Inu using one of the exchanges listed above.

