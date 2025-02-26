Cool (CLCO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Cool (NYSE:CLCO – Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.36 per share and revenue of $82.16 million for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cool Stock Performance

CLCO opened at $7.22 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Cool has a 52 week low of $6.92 and a 52 week high of $13.68.

Get Cool alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Fearnley Fonds lowered shares of Cool from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 17th.

Cool Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cool Company Ltd. engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of liquefied natural gas carriers (LNGCs). As of December 31, 2023, it owned a fleet of eleven LNGCs, including seven modern tri-fuel diesel electric vessels; two modern 2-stroke and two TFDE vessels; and managed 17 LNGCs and floating storage and regasification units for third parties.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.