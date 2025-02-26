Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.16), Zacks reports. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación had a return on equity of 71.50% and a net margin of 5.99%. The business had revenue of $835.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.48 million.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of VLRS opened at $6.54 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.70. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has a 1 year low of $5.15 and a 1 year high of $9.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $761.97 million, a PE ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 2.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on VLRS shares. StockNews.com cut Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities started coverage on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.14.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Company Profile

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiary, Concesionaria Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAP.I. de C.V., provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. The company operates approximately 590 daily flights on routes connecting 43 cities in Mexico, 22 cities in the United States, 4 cities in Central America, and 2 cities in South America.

