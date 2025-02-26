Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) Issues Earnings Results

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The credit services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.06), Zacks reports. Consumer Portfolio Services had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 5.59%.

Shares of NASDAQ CPSS traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.15. 15,185 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,619. Consumer Portfolio Services has a twelve month low of $7.03 and a twelve month high of $12.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.52, a current ratio of 19.17 and a quick ratio of 19.16. The firm has a market cap of $217.26 million, a P/E ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.19.

In other news, Director William B. Roberts sold 10,000 shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.33, for a total transaction of $103,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 724,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,487,214.99. This trade represents a 1.36 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP April Crisp sold 2,500 shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total value of $27,875.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,913.80. The trade was a 12.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,775 shares of company stock worth $290,749. 69.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Consumer Portfolio Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th.

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It is involved in the purchase and service of retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans.

