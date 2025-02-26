Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Takes $223,000 Position in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 17,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $137,000. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $138,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust during the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust in the third quarter worth about $159,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 74.0% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 103,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after buying an additional 44,174 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Trading Down 1.5 %

BGR stock opened at $13.28 on Wednesday. BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.10 and a fifty-two week high of $13.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.15.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Announces Dividend

About BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.0973 dividend. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe, with an emphasis on the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy and natural resources sectors.

