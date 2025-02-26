Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Sells 410 Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IYH. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,156,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 102,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,978,000 after buying an additional 7,143 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF stock opened at $62.49 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.38. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 1-year low of $57.38 and a 1-year high of $66.59. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.56 and a beta of 0.70.

About iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

