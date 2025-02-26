Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Invests $337,000 in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NCLH. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 4th quarter worth about $272,000. Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the third quarter worth approximately $3,821,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 1.5% in the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,544,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,678,000 after purchasing an additional 23,075 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 2.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,500,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,791,000 after purchasing an additional 94,178 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 1,104.7% during the 3rd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 178,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,663,000 after purchasing an additional 163,777 shares during the last quarter. 69.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NCLH shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $19.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Norwegian Cruise Line currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock opened at $24.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.35, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.17. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $14.69 and a 1 year high of $29.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.85.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

