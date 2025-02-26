Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Invests $294,000 in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gries Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $641,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 187,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,343,000 after acquiring an additional 3,762 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,550,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 11,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA KRE opened at $61.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.66. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 52 week low of $45.46 and a 52 week high of $70.25.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.