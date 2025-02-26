COMPASS Pathways (CMPS) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 27th. Analysts expect COMPASS Pathways to post earnings of ($0.62) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

COMPASS Pathways Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CMPS opened at $3.65 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 8.91 and a quick ratio of 8.91. COMPASS Pathways has a 1 year low of $3.16 and a 1 year high of $12.75.

Get COMPASS Pathways alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMPS has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of COMPASS Pathways from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Maxim Group decreased their target price on shares of COMPASS Pathways from $22.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.60.

About COMPASS Pathways

(Get Free Report)

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin therapy that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of treatment-resistant depression; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder and anorexia nervosa.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for COMPASS Pathways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COMPASS Pathways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.