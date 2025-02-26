Compass (NYSE:COMP) Price Target Raised to $9.00 at Barclays

Compass (NYSE:COMP – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Barclays from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Compass from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Compass from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Compass from $6.00 to $8.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Compass from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Compass from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.94.

Compass Price Performance

COMP opened at $9.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.97 and a beta of 2.95. Compass has a 1-year low of $2.89 and a 1-year high of $10.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.36.

Compass (NYSE:COMP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Compass had a negative return on equity of 39.72% and a negative net margin of 2.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Compass will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Robert L. Reffkin sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.46, for a total value of $18,920,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Scott R. Wahlers sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.27, for a total value of $2,317,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 329,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,051,563.49. The trade was a 43.16 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,926,971 shares of company stock worth $103,472,099 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.25% of the company’s stock.

Compass Company Profile

Compass, Inc provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality in the real estate industry. The company offers mobile apps that allow agents to manage their business anytime and anywhere, as well as designs consumer-grade user interfaces, automated and simplified workflows for agent-client interactions, and insight-rich dashboards and reports.

Featured Articles

