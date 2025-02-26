CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.03), Zacks reports. CommScope had a negative net margin of 18.10% and a negative return on equity of 1.01%.

Shares of NASDAQ COMM traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.13. 12,180,922 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,129,967. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.90. CommScope has a 52 week low of $0.86 and a 52 week high of $7.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.26.

Several research firms have issued reports on COMM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CommScope from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of CommScope from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of CommScope from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.00.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications, data center, and entertainment networks worldwide. The company operates through Connectivity and Cable Solutions (CCS); Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); Networking, Intelligent Cellular and Security Solutions (NICS), and Access Network Solutions (ANS) segments.

