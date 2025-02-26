Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) Receives “Hold” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their hold rating on shares of Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on COHU. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Cohu from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. B. Riley lowered their price target on Cohu from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Cohu from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Cohu from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum raised Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cohu currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.57.

Shares of COHU opened at $19.40 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.38, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Cohu has a 12 month low of $18.76 and a 12 month high of $36.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.14. The firm has a market cap of $906.17 million, a P/E ratio of -12.93 and a beta of 1.45.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.18). Cohu had a negative return on equity of 3.18% and a negative net margin of 17.38%. Analysts predict that Cohu will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COHU. Creative Planning raised its position in Cohu by 219.4% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 27,237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 18,709 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cohu in the third quarter valued at $528,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Cohu by 286.1% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 107,817 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,771,000 after purchasing an additional 79,890 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Cohu by 59.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 3,297 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in Cohu by 34.3% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 9,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors.

