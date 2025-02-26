Cognition Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGTX) Receives “Buy” Rating from Chardan Capital

Cognition Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGTX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Chardan Capital in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $11.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. B. Riley raised shares of Cognition Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $1.00 to $1.50 in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Brookline Capital Management raised shares of Cognition Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Cognition Therapeutics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.30.

Cognition Therapeutics Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cognition Therapeutics

Shares of CGTX stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $0.50. The stock had a trading volume of 41,530,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,132,587. Cognition Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.34 and a 1 year high of $2.95. The stock has a market cap of $20.57 million, a P/E ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.58.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognition Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognition Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Cognition Therapeutics by 372.2% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 53,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 42,321 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Cognition Therapeutics by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 197,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 25,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cognition Therapeutics by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 352,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 28,705 shares during the last quarter. 43.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cognition Therapeutics Company Profile

Cognition Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics targeting age-related degenerative diseases and disorders of the central nervous system and retina. Its lead product candidate is CT1812, an orally delivered molecule modulator designed to penetrate the blood-brain barrier and bind selectively to the S2R complex, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, as well as geographic atrophy secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration and synucleinopathies, such as dementia with Lewy bodies.

