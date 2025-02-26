Clay Thorp Buys 15,000 Shares of Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) Stock

Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Free Report) Director Clay Thorp acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.92 per share, with a total value of $13,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 176,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,049.72. This represents a 9.31 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Clearside Biomedical Stock Performance

Shares of Clearside Biomedical stock opened at $0.92 on Wednesday. Clearside Biomedical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.80 and a 52-week high of $2.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.97 and a 200-day moving average of $1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 2.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CLSD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Clearside Biomedical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.33.

Institutional Trading of Clearside Biomedical

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Johnson & Johnson purchased a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the third quarter worth about $105,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Clearside Biomedical by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 731,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after acquiring an additional 59,089 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Clearside Biomedical by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 165,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 32,048 shares during the period. Finally, Investor s Fiduciary Advisor Network LLC bought a new stake in Clearside Biomedical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 18.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Clearside Biomedical

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the revolutionizing the delivery of therapies to the back of the eye through the suprachoroidal space. It offers XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of uveitis macular edema. It also develops CLS-AX, an axitinib injectable suspension for suprachoroidal injection, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat wet AMD.

