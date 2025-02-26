Civic One Day Trading Volume Hits $6.71 Million (CVC)

Civic (CVC) traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 26th. Civic has a total market capitalization of $115.39 million and approximately $6.71 million worth of Civic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Civic token can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000133 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Civic has traded down 8.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Civic Profile

Civic’s genesis date was July 12th, 2017. Civic’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Civic is https://reddit.com/r/civicplatform. Civic’s official website is www.civic.com. Civic’s official Twitter account is @civickey and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Civic Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Civic (CVC) is a blockchain-powered platform for secure identity verification, enabling users to manage and control their personal information. The platform uses Civic tokens (CVC) to facilitate transactions and incentivise participation in its ecosystem. Founded by Vinny Lingham and Jonathan Smith, Civic aims to provide a safer, more efficient identity verification solution for individuals and businesses.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Civic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Civic using one of the exchanges listed above.

