Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) Sets New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $47.49 and last traded at $47.52, with a volume of 32856 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.94.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Cimpress from $110.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $119.00 price objective on shares of Cimpress in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Cimpress from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 8th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.08.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by ($0.16). Cimpress had a negative return on equity of 27.64% and a net margin of 4.75%. On average, research analysts expect that Cimpress plc will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Cimpress in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Cimpress in the third quarter valued at $111,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Cimpress in the third quarter valued at $115,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cimpress during the 3rd quarter worth $130,000. Finally, Vestcor Inc acquired a new position in shares of Cimpress during the 4th quarter worth $144,000. 77.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization of printing and related products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vista, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; internet-based canvas-print wall décor, business signage, and other printed products; business cards; and marketing materials, such as flyers and postcards, digital and marketing services, writing instruments, decorated apparel, promotional products and gifts, packaging, design services, textiles, and magazines and catalogs.

