CIBC Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Stantec (TSE:STN) Stock

Stantec (TSE:STN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:STN) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$134.00 to C$139.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.79% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on STN. Desjardins boosted their price objective on Stantec from C$138.00 to C$148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Stantec from C$128.00 to C$138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Stantec from C$135.00 to C$138.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Stantec from C$135.00 to C$138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Stantec from C$139.00 to C$145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stantec currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$140.33.

STN traded up C$6.67 on Wednesday, hitting C$126.60. 504,362 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 230,142. Stantec has a 12 month low of C$103.48 and a 12 month high of C$126.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.29, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$112.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$113.28. The stock has a market capitalization of C$14.43 billion, a PE ratio of 42.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.82.

In other news, Director Vito Culmone acquired 3,000 shares of Stantec stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$112.03 per share, with a total value of C$336,099.00. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Stantec Inc is a sustainable engineering, architecture, and environmental consulting company. The company is geographically diversified in three regional operating units namely Canada, the United States and Global, offering similar services across all regions. The company offers services in various sectors across the project life cycle through five business operating units infrastructure, water, buildings, environmental services, and energy and resources.

