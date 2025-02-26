CIBC Cuts InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) Price Target to C$13.50

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by CIBC from C$15.00 to C$13.50 in a report issued on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. CIBC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 35.27% from the company’s previous close.

IIP.UN has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$15.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. TD Securities upgraded InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$13.50.

Shares of IIP.UN traded up C$0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$9.98. 232,977 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 394,966. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$9.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$11.22. The firm has a market cap of C$1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -499.00 and a beta of 1.13. InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of C$9.40 and a 12-month high of C$14.40.

InterRent?REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution?through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent’s strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within?markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies,?sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement?an efficient portfolio management structure, and?offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

