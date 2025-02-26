Christopher P. Calvert Acquires 1,300 Shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Stock

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) COO Christopher P. Calvert acquired 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.17 per share, with a total value of $71,721.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 34,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,875,780. This trade represents a 3.98 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:MTDR opened at $52.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 3.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.05 and its 200 day moving average is $55.79. Matador Resources has a 52 week low of $47.15 and a 52 week high of $71.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The energy company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $970.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $967.10 million. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 18.52% and a net margin of 25.26%. Research analysts anticipate that Matador Resources will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.3125 dividend. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This is a boost from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.51%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Matador Resources by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,555,553 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $706,375,000 after acquiring an additional 187,633 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Matador Resources by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,444,723 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $306,313,000 after acquiring an additional 30,184 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Matador Resources by 2.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,752,102 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $136,009,000 after acquiring an additional 72,077 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Matador Resources by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,698,606 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $151,824,000 after acquiring an additional 555,245 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Matador Resources by 1.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,008,730 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $99,297,000 after acquiring an additional 36,921 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on MTDR shares. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $77.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.14.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

