Chorus Aviation FY2026 EPS Raised by National Bank Financial

Chorus Aviation Inc. (TSE:CHR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of Chorus Aviation in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 20th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now forecasts that the company will earn $1.47 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.35. The consensus estimate for Chorus Aviation’s current full-year earnings is $0.30 per share.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CHR. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Chorus Aviation from C$3.00 to C$3.75 in a research note on Friday, November 29th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Chorus Aviation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$8.75.

CHR stock opened at C$20.09 on Monday. Chorus Aviation has a 12-month low of C$13.93 and a 12-month high of C$24.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$6.57 and its 200 day moving average is C$4.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.79. The stock has a market cap of C$545.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.17, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.14.

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides aviation solutions. It operates through Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing segments. The Regional Aviation Services segment provides contract flying services, charter services, and specialized contract flying, such as medical, logistical, and humanitarian flights; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair and overhaul services, and part sales and technical services, as well as pilot training services.

